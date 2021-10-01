muselogo1-copy

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,552 with 93 new deaths

Cases continue to rise in most localities, with deaths in Roanoke County and Radford

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 869.328 (+2,552)
Hospitalized: 36,711 (+73)
Deaths: 12,806 (+56)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,312 (+7)      
Hospitalized: 44          
Deaths: 24    

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,290 (+61)
Hospitalized: 245 (+1)       
Deaths: 92     

Radford:
Infections: 2,809 (+4)  
Hospitalized: 46    
Deaths: 30 (+1)     

Carroll County
Infections: 3,569 (+14)
Hospitalized: 256          
Deaths: 85    

Galax:
Infections: 1,433 (+3)  
Hospitalized: 113    
Deaths: 58  

Giles County:
Infections: 2,077 (+8)
Hospitalized: 79 (+5)                 
Deaths: 25

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,734 (+24) 
Hospitalized: 174              
Deaths: 76      

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,554 (+21)
Hospitalized: 235 (+1)      
Deaths: 93      

Roanoke:
Infections:  11,280 (+87)
Hospitalized: 303                   
Deaths: 216        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 10,926
Hospitalized: 233 (+1)            
Deaths: 156 (+1)      

Salem:
Infections: 3,083 (+11)
Hospitalized: 89 (+2)                
Deaths: 56    

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,885 (+9)  
Hospitalized: 129   
Deaths: 52

