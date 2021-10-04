muselogo1-copy

Virginia adds 7,762 new COVID-19 cases, 202 hospitalized and 102 deaths over weekend

Montgomery County reported three new deaths, Giles County had 3, Pulaski 1, Franklin 1 and Galax 1

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 pm last Thursday to 5 pm Sunday.

Virginia:
Infections: 877.090 (7,762)
Hospitalized: 36,913 (+202)
Deaths: 12,908 (+102)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,322 (+10)      
Hospitalized: 44          
Deaths: 24    

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,360 (+70)
Hospitalized: 245       
Deaths: 95 (+3)      

Radford:
Infections: 2,819 (+10)  
Hospitalized: 47 (+1)      
Deaths: 30     

Carroll County
Infections: 3,569 (+14)
Hospitalized: 256          
Deaths: 85    

Galax:
Infections: 1,440 (+7)  
Hospitalized: 113    
Deaths: 59 (+1)    

Giles County:
Infections: 2,11 (+14)
Hospitalized: 79                 
Deaths: 28 (+3)  

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,734 (+59) 
Hospitalized: 175 (+1)                
Deaths: 77 (+1)        

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,639 (+85)
Hospitalized: 238 (+3)      
Deaths: 94 (+1)        

Roanoke:
Infections:  11,409 (+129)
Hospitalized: 304 (+1)                     
Deaths: 216        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,078 (+152)  
Hospitalized: 234 (+1)            
Deaths: 157 (+1)      

Salem:
Infections: 3,083 (+11)
Hospitalized: 90 (+1)                
Deaths: 56    

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,900 (+15)  
Hospitalized: 130 (+1)     
Deaths: 52

