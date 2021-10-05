COVID-19 rates drop in Virginia

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 878,518 (1,428)
Hospitalized: 36,994 (+83)
Deaths: 12,955 (+47)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,323 (+1)
Hospitalized: 44
Deaths: 24
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,368 (+8)
Hospitalized: 246 (+1)
Deaths: 96 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 2,819
Hospitalized: 47
Deaths: 30
Carroll County
Infections: 3,624 (+10)
Hospitalized: 258 (+2)
Deaths: 85
Galax:
Infections: 1,438 (-2)
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 59
Giles County:
Infections: 2,100
Hospitalized: 79
Deaths: 28
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,807 (+14)
Hospitalized: 182 (+7)
Deaths: 77
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,644 (+5)
Hospitalized: 238 (+3)
Deaths: 94
Roanoke:
Infections: 11,415 (+6)
Hospitalized: 305 (+1)
Deaths: 218 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,097 (+19)
Hospitalized: 236 (+2)
Deaths: 157
Salem:
Infections: 3,141 (+58)
Hospitalized: 90
Deaths: 56
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,902 (+2)
Hospitalized: 130
Deaths: 52