Daily COVID-19 cases rising again in Virginia

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 882,437 (3,919)
Hospitalized: 37,084 (+96)
Deaths: 12,999 (+44)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,329 (+6)
Hospitalized: 44
Deaths: 24
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,404 (+36)
Hospitalized: 247 (+1)
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,824 (+5)
Hospitalized: 47
Deaths: 30
Carroll County
Infections: 3,645 (+21)
Hospitalized: 258
Deaths: 85
Galax:
Infections: 1,442 (+4)
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 59
Giles County:
Infections: 2,111 (+11)
Hospitalized: 78
Deaths: 28
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,674 (+45)
Hospitalized: 182
Deaths: 77
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,674 (+40)
Hospitalized: 238
Deaths: 96 (+2)
Roanoke:
Infections: 11,483 (+68)
Hospitalized: 305
Deaths: 221 (+3)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,164 (+57)
Hospitalized: 236
Deaths: 157
Salem:
Infections: 3,175 (+34)
Hospitalized: 90
Deaths: 56
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,918 (+16)
Hospitalized: 130
Deaths: 52