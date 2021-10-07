Unbeaten Lady Buffaloes rack up another win in Radford

The unbeaten varsity volleyball Lady Buffaloes returns home Thursday evening, shutting down Radford 3-0 on the road Tuesday. With a 14-0 overall record, and 3-0 in district play, the ladies are one victory roll this season.

Jaycee Chaffin racked up 16 kills and 21 digs against Radford’s Lady Bobcats, Olivia Hylton added 14 kills and Kenzee Chaffin had 27 kills as the Lady Buffs won in three straight sets, 25-19, 25-20 and 25-20.

In football, the Buffaloes travel to Glenvar Friday with four straight victories before returning home next week to face James River in a rare Thursday night football matchup.

Quarterback Kaleb Fenton keeps the ball and heads for the end zone for the extra point conversion and OT win.

