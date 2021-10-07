Floyd, Franklin, Patrick County report new COVID -19 deaths

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 885,323 (2,886)
Hospitalized: 37,084 (+78)
Deaths: 13,031 (+32)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,333 (+4)
Hospitalized: 44
Deaths: 25 (+1)
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,432 (+28)
Hospitalized: 247
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,831 (+7)
Hospitalized: 47
Deaths: 30
Carroll County
Infections: 3,658 (+13)
Hospitalized: 259 (+1)
Deaths: 85
Galax:
Infections: 1,442 (+4)
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 59
Giles County:
Infections: 2,119 (+8)
Hospitalized: 79 (+1)
Deaths: 28
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,844 (+70)
Hospitalized: 182
Deaths: 77
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,706 (+32)
Hospitalized: 238
Deaths: 96 (+2)
Roanoke:
Infections: 11,534 (+51)
Hospitalized: 306 (+1)
Deaths: 221
Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,164 (+52)
Hospitalized: 240 (+4)
Deaths: 157
Salem:
Infections: 3,202 (+27)
Hospitalized: 91 (+1)
Deaths: 56
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,932 (+14)
Hospitalized: 131 (+1)
Deaths: 53 (+1)