muselogo1-copy

Floyd, Franklin, Patrick County report new COVID -19 deaths

Four new deaths in the three counties are part of 32 more throughout the Commonwealth

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 885,323 (2,886)
Hospitalized: 37,084 (+78)
Deaths: 13,031 (+32)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,333 (+4)      
Hospitalized: 44          
Deaths: 25 (+1)   

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,432 (+28)
Hospitalized: 247        
Deaths: 96    

Radford:
Infections: 2,831 (+7)  
Hospitalized: 47      
Deaths: 30     

Carroll County
Infections: 3,658 (+13)  
Hospitalized: 259 (+1)            
Deaths: 85    

Galax:
Infections: 1,442 (+4)  
Hospitalized: 113    
Deaths: 59    

Giles County:
Infections: 2,119 (+8) 
Hospitalized: 79 (+1)                 
Deaths: 28  

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,844  (+70)  
Hospitalized: 182                
Deaths: 77        

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,706 (+32)
Hospitalized: 238      
Deaths: 96 (+2)        

Roanoke:
Infections:  11,534 (+51)
Hospitalized: 306 (+1)                     
Deaths: 221          

Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,164 (+52)  
Hospitalized: 240 (+4)            
Deaths: 157      

Salem:
Infections: 3,202 (+27)
Hospitalized: 91 (+1)                
Deaths: 56    

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,932 (+14)  
Hospitalized: 131 (+1)     
Deaths: 53 (+1)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter