Thrilling, five-set win over Glenvar for the Lady Buffaloes

Kenzee Chaffin (left) and Peyton Faulkner at the net. Kenzee reached her 2,000th assist in the game.

In a tough five set match between the Floyd County High School Lady Buffaloes and Glenvar Highlanders volleyball squads Thursday night in the Alan Cantrell Gym before a cheering, rambunctious crowd, the Lady Buffs kept their unbeaten streak alive with a thrilling 16-14 fifth-set deciding win.

In the first set, Madi Ramey hit 1,000 digs and received a game ball for the honor and Kenzee Chaffin reached her 2,000th assist in the fifth set and another game ball.

The Lady Buffaloes lost the first set, but came back with deciding wins in the second and third before falling again in the fourth, which brought the fifth and deciding set. The teams swapped the lead back and forth before the Ladies took control in the final points to win.

The win brought the crowd to the floor to celebrate the win.

The JV Lady Buffs swept Glenvar in two straight sets.

Many more details and photos in next week’s edition of The Floyd Press, and our congratulations on another job well done.

Players, fans celebrate on the floor of the gym after the win.

McKinsey Belcher of the JV Lady Buffs drives a point over the net as Carleigh Craig (left) and Taryn Robertson watch for a possible return.

