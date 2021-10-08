muselogo1-copy

More area deaths from COVID-19: 3 in Roanoke, 2 in Patrick County, 2 in Montgomery, 1 each in Carroll, Galax

The nine new deaths in our area are part of 44 in the Commonwealth in Friday's VDH report and 13,031 total

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 888,159 (2,836)
Hospitalized: 37,264 (+84)
Deaths: 13,031 (+44)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,341 (+8)      
Hospitalized: 44          
Deaths: 25  

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,458 (+26)
Hospitalized: 247 (+1)        
Deaths: 98 (+2)    

Radford:
Infections: 2,832 (+1)  
Hospitalized: 48 (+1)      
Deaths: 30     

Carroll County
Infections: 3,686 (+28)  
Hospitalized: 261 (+2)            
Deaths: 86 (+1)    

Galax:
Infections: 1,451 (+9)  
Hospitalized: 113    
Deaths: 60 (+1)    

Giles County:
Infections: 2,131 (+12) 
Hospitalized: 79                 
Deaths: 28  

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,861 (+17)  
Hospitalized: 184 (+2)                
Deaths: 77        

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,724 (+18)
Hospitalized: 238      
Deaths: 96        

Roanoke:
Infections:  11,583 (+49)
Hospitalized: 307 (+1)                     
Deaths: 224 (+3)          

Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,164 (+78)  
Hospitalized: 246 (+6)            
Deaths: 157      

Salem:
Infections: 3,224 (+22)
Hospitalized: 91                
Deaths: 56    

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,937 (+5)  
Hospitalized: 131     
Deaths: 55 (+2)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
