More area deaths from COVID-19: 3 in Roanoke, 2 in Patrick County, 2 in Montgomery, 1 each in Carroll, Galax

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 888,159 (2,836)
Hospitalized: 37,264 (+84)
Deaths: 13,031 (+44)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,341 (+8)
Hospitalized: 44
Deaths: 25
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,458 (+26)
Hospitalized: 247 (+1)
Deaths: 98 (+2)
Radford:
Infections: 2,832 (+1)
Hospitalized: 48 (+1)
Deaths: 30
Carroll County
Infections: 3,686 (+28)
Hospitalized: 261 (+2)
Deaths: 86 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,451 (+9)
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 60 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 2,131 (+12)
Hospitalized: 79
Deaths: 28
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,861 (+17)
Hospitalized: 184 (+2)
Deaths: 77
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,724 (+18)
Hospitalized: 238
Deaths: 96
Roanoke:
Infections: 11,583 (+49)
Hospitalized: 307 (+1)
Deaths: 224 (+3)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,164 (+78)
Hospitalized: 246 (+6)
Deaths: 157
Salem:
Infections: 3,224 (+22)
Hospitalized: 91
Deaths: 56
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,937 (+5)
Hospitalized: 131
Deaths: 55 (+2)