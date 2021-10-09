muselogo1-copy

The 45-0 stomping by Glenvar over Floyd wasn’t pretty

The damp weather conditions didn't help, but the Buffs missed opportunities and never made it to the end zone
A run by Nathan Saltus ends quickly with little yardage against a touch defense.

After four big wins in a row, including an overtime victory last week, the Floyd County ran into tough district rival Glenvar Friday night at their home court with moisture in the air and too many missteps on the artificial turf.

Missed passes, interceptions, a fumble that led to a touchdown by Glenvar and other mistakes contributed to a 45-0 disaster where the last two quarters ran with a non-stop clock and no timeouts to bring a quick end to the misery.

Quarterback Kaleb Fenton’s usual accurate passing went astray with throws either too long or too short, an interception and a dropped ball on a fumbled snap. He watched the last half of the game on the sidelines, but replacement Rylan Swortzel also ran into problems with interceptions and other mistakes against a strong offense from the Highlanders.

More details and photos in next week’s Floyd Press.

Kaleb passes against a hard press from Glenvar doesn’t connect with a receiver.
Kaiden Swortzel had no chance to reach the ball.
DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter