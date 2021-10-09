The 45-0 stomping by Glenvar over Floyd wasn’t pretty

After four big wins in a row, including an overtime victory last week, the Floyd County ran into tough district rival Glenvar Friday night at their home court with moisture in the air and too many missteps on the artificial turf.
Missed passes, interceptions, a fumble that led to a touchdown by Glenvar and other mistakes contributed to a 45-0 disaster where the last two quarters ran with a non-stop clock and no timeouts to bring a quick end to the misery.
Quarterback Kaleb Fenton’s usual accurate passing went astray with throws either too long or too short, an interception and a dropped ball on a fumbled snap. He watched the last half of the game on the sidelines, but replacement Rylan Swortzel also ran into problems with interceptions and other mistakes against a strong offense from the Highlanders.
