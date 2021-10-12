muselogo1-copy

Virginia COVID-19 Columbus Day weekend infected 7,460, killed 250 and hospitalized 188

Roanoke County reported 13 new deaths, Montgomery 10, Roanoke City 4, Floyd County 3 while Carroll County, Pulaski County and Galax had 1 apiece.

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 pm (Eastern) through 5 pm Monday (reflecting the Columbus Day Holiday weekend).

Virginia:
Infections: 895,619 (7,460)
Hospitalized: 37,514 (+250)
Deaths: 13,219 (+188)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,355 (+14)      
Hospitalized: 45 (+1)            
Deaths: 28 (+3)    

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,458 (+62)
Hospitalized: 250 (+3)        
Deaths: 99 (+10)    

Radford:
Infections: 2,839 (+7)  
Hospitalized: 48 (+1)      
Deaths: 30     

Carroll County
Infections: 3,734 (+28)  
Hospitalized: 261 (+2)            
Deaths: 86 (+1)    

Galax:
Infections: 1,451 (+26)  
Hospitalized: 113    
Deaths: 61 (+1)    

Giles County:
Infections: 2,165 (+34) 
Hospitalized: 79                 
Deaths: 28  

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,937 (+76)  
Hospitalized: 184                
Deaths: 78 (+1)          

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,779 (+55)
Hospitalized: 238 (+4)        
Deaths: 96        

Roanoke:
Infections:  11,694 (+111)
Hospitalized: 310 (+3)                     
Deaths: 228 (+4)          

Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,367 (+203)  
Hospitalized: 246 (+1)            
Deaths: 160 (+13)        

Salem:
Infections: 3,224 (+22)
Hospitalized: 91                
Deaths: 56    

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,948 (+11)  
Hospitalized: 131     
Deaths: 55

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter