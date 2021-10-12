Virginia COVID-19 Columbus Day weekend infected 7,460, killed 250 and hospitalized 188

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 pm (Eastern) through 5 pm Monday (reflecting the Columbus Day Holiday weekend).
Virginia:
Infections: 895,619 (7,460)
Hospitalized: 37,514 (+250)
Deaths: 13,219 (+188)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,355 (+14)
Hospitalized: 45 (+1)
Deaths: 28 (+3)
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,458 (+62)
Hospitalized: 250 (+3)
Deaths: 99 (+10)
Radford:
Infections: 2,839 (+7)
Hospitalized: 48 (+1)
Deaths: 30
Carroll County
Infections: 3,734 (+28)
Hospitalized: 261 (+2)
Deaths: 86 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,451 (+26)
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 61 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 2,165 (+34)
Hospitalized: 79
Deaths: 28
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,937 (+76)
Hospitalized: 184
Deaths: 78 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,779 (+55)
Hospitalized: 238 (+4)
Deaths: 96
Roanoke:
Infections: 11,694 (+111)
Hospitalized: 310 (+3)
Deaths: 228 (+4)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,367 (+203)
Hospitalized: 246 (+1)
Deaths: 160 (+13)
Salem:
Infections: 3,224 (+22)
Hospitalized: 91
Deaths: 56
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,948 (+11)
Hospitalized: 131
Deaths: 55