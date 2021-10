Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes volleyball squad continued its unbeaten streak with a 3-1 victory over the Carroll County Cavaliers Monday night in Hillsville after overcoming a 25-23 first set loss with a three-set sweep — 25-17, 25-14. 25-12 — to put its record at 16-0 for the season.

More photos and story details in next week’s Floyd Press.

Olivia Hylton sends a point past the outstretched arms of the Cavaliers,

Another save by Jordan Faulkner

The Ladies celebrate another point

Olivia Hylton goes up for another shot over the net as Kenzee Chaffin is ready if needed.

