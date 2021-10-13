Virginia’s 66 COVID-19 deaths report includes 10 in areas listed below

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 897,978 (2.359)
Hospitalized: 37,619 (+99)
Deaths: 13,285 (+66)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,360 (+5)
Hospitalized: 45
Deaths: 28
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,535 (+77)
Hospitalized: 251 (+1)
Deaths: 99
Radford:
Infections: 2,842 (+3)
Hospitalized: 48
Deaths: 31 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 3,753 (+19)
Hospitalized: 267 (+6)
Deaths: 90 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,483 (+28)
Hospitalized: 114 (+1)
Deaths: 61
Giles County:
Infections: 2,169 (+4)
Hospitalized: 79
Deaths: 29 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,953 (+16)
Hospitalized: 184
Deaths: 78
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,800 (+21)
Hospitalized: 242 (+4)
Deaths: 98 (+2)
Roanoke:
Infections: 11,733 (+39)
Hospitalized: 310
Deaths: 229 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,415 (+48)
Hospitalized: 248 (+2)
Deaths: 161 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 3,291 (+47)
Hospitalized: 91
Deaths: 57 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,955 (+7)
Hospitalized: 131
Deaths: 55