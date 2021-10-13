muselogo1-copy

Virginia’s 66 COVID-19 deaths report includes 10 in areas listed below

Virginia had 2,539 new cases with 99 additional hospitalizations

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 897,978 (2.359)
Hospitalized: 37,619 (+99)
Deaths: 13,285 (+66)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,360 (+5)      
Hospitalized: 45            
Deaths: 28    

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,535 (+77)
Hospitalized: 251 (+1)        
Deaths: 99  

Radford:
Infections: 2,842 (+3)  
Hospitalized: 48      
Deaths: 31 (+1)         

Carroll County
Infections: 3,753 (+19)  
Hospitalized: 267 (+6)            
Deaths: 90 (+1)    

Galax:
Infections: 1,483 (+28)  
Hospitalized: 114 (+1)        
Deaths: 61    

Giles County:
Infections: 2,169 (+4) 
Hospitalized: 79                 
Deaths: 29 (+1)      

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,953 (+16)  
Hospitalized: 184                
Deaths: 78          

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,800 (+21)
Hospitalized: 242 (+4)        
Deaths: 98 (+2)            

Roanoke:
Infections:  11,733 (+39)
Hospitalized: 310                     
Deaths: 229 (+1)          

Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,415 (+48)  
Hospitalized: 248 (+2)            
Deaths: 161 (+1)        

Salem:
Infections: 3,291 (+47)
Hospitalized: 91                
Deaths: 57 (+1)        

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,955 (+7)  
Hospitalized: 131     
Deaths: 55

