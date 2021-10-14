Football is on Thursday this week

In a week when Floyd County High School’s golf team captured the Virginia High School League state championship and the Lady Buffaloes keep their undefeated streak alive, we head today on a busy Thursday with the weekly football game playing tonight, instead of Friday.
James River High comes to Floyd to pay the varsity Buffaloes in a 6 p.m. game — an hour earlier than normal starting times. The home game for the Buffs comes after last Friday’s devastating 54-0 shutout by Glenvar, so the home team is looking to respond and return to the form that brought four straight wins before playing the highlanders.
The Lady Buffaloes head to Buchanan tonight to defend their perfect record against James River. That game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
See you at the football game tonight.