COVID-19 outbreak shuts down Floyd County Treasurer’s office

The entire staff of the office tested positive for the virus this week. It will be closed until Oct. 25
The closed Treasurer's office in the Floyd County Courthouse on Oct. 14, 2021.

An outbreak of COVID-19 has closed the Floyd County Treasurer’s office until Oct. 25, Treasurer Missy Keith told us today via Facebook Private messaging. The reason. All three of the staff, including Keith, have tested positive for the virus.

Keith writes:

Please share this for me.

Unfortunately all three of us in the office have tested positive this week.

The Floyd County Treasurer’s Office will be closed until October 25, 2021.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.

You may still pay your taxes online by going to Floydcova.org then choose the Government dropdown menu and then choose Treasurer. In the Treasurer menu choose the click here beside Online.

You can enter your bill number as the account number. It is ok to add all of your tickets together and put under one bill number.

We will also take payments by mail. Again, we apologize for this. We thank you for your patience, kindness and understanding during this time.

Our best wishes to Keith and her staff for a quick and safe recovery.

Information posted in window of closed office.

