James River downs the Floyd County Buffaloes 34-19

The second-straight loss by the Buffaloes puts their overall record at 4-3, but they now trail in district play 2-1
Buffaloes quarterback Kaleb Fenton keeps the ball for a running play. He threw two touchdown passes, one a 67-yarder, in the game.
Matt Slusher of the Buffaloes catches a touchdown pass from Kaleb Fenton in the first quarter to tie the game against James River at that point.

For three quarters at Floyd County High School Thursday night, the football Buffaloes kept the score close against the Jame River Knights, going into halftime tied a 13 apiece and trailing by just one as the fourth quarter began. The Knights dominated that final period, however, adding 14 points to none by the Buffs and taking a Three Rivers District win 34-19.

The loss was the second in a row for the Buffaloes after a four-game winning streak, and the Buffaloes now trail in district play 1-2, but still have a winning over record of 4-3.

Buffalo quarterback Kaleb Fenton threw two touchdown passes, including a 67-yarder to Kaiden Swortzel, to tie the game before the first half ended.

More photos and details of the game in next week’s Floyd Press.

Emery Chaffin ran for the Buffaloes third touchdown, putting them just one point down in the third quarter.
Luke Schumann of the Buffaloes brings down James River’s Conner Church, who scored four touchdowns for the Knights.
Phillip Radford is forced to throw a pass to avoid a safety after the snap for his planned punt sailed over his head.
