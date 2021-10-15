James River downs the Floyd County Buffaloes 34-19

For three quarters at Floyd County High School Thursday night, the football Buffaloes kept the score close against the Jame River Knights, going into halftime tied a 13 apiece and trailing by just one as the fourth quarter began. The Knights dominated that final period, however, adding 14 points to none by the Buffs and taking a Three Rivers District win 34-19.
The loss was the second in a row for the Buffaloes after a four-game winning streak, and the Buffaloes now trail in district play 1-2, but still have a winning over record of 4-3.
Buffalo quarterback Kaleb Fenton threw two touchdown passes, including a 67-yarder to Kaiden Swortzel, to tie the game before the first half ended.
More photos and details of the game in next week’s Floyd Press.