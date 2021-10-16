Lady Buffalo volleyballers remain unbeaten at 17-0

The Lady Buffaloes were at Buchanan Thursday, keeping their unbeaten streak alive with a 3-0 sweep of the Lady Knights of James River at Buchanan–the second of three road games. The win puts the ladies at 17-0 overall and 6-0 in district play.

Olivia Hylton had 16 kills and 5 blocks, Marcia Garcia 10 kills and 13 digs and Kenzeee Chaffin had 43 assists to add to the 2,000 she was honored for last week.

The Lady Buffs stampeded the Knights 15-19, 25-21 and 25-10.

The ladies remain on the road next week to face Alleghany High before returning home next Thursday to face Radford.

In football, the Buffaloes travel to Radford next Friday to take on the Bobcats and hope to improve their record that stands at 4-3 overall and 2-1 in district play after a 34-19 loss at home Thursday to James River.

