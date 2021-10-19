muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 numbers show 1,612 new infections, 52 more deaths in Virginia daily report

The numbers have dropped for most localities in our region. The 52 new deaths in the Commonwealth include seven in the area

Numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia:
Infections: 909,499 (1,617)
Hospitalized: 38,041 (+76)
Deaths: 13,538 (+52)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,385 (+2)      
Hospitalized: 45            
Deaths: 28    

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,640 (+21)
Hospitalized: 251        
Deaths: 104  

Radford:
Infections: 2,874 (+7)  
Hospitalized: 48      
Deaths: 31       

Carroll County
Infections: 3,842 (+10)  
Hospitalized: 274 (+1)            
Deaths: 91    

Galax:
Infections: 1,495 (+4)  
Hospitalized: 115        
Deaths: 62  (+1)  

Giles County:
Infections: 2,213 (+2) 
Hospitalized: 79                 
Deaths: 30      

Pulaski County
Infections: 4,031 (+12)  
Hospitalized: 185                
Deaths: 84 (+3)          

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,894 (+12)
Hospitalized: 246 (+1)         
Deaths: 98            

Roanoke:
Infections:  11,891 (+9)
Hospitalized: 312                     
Deaths: 232 (+1)          

Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,610 (+17)  
Hospitalized: 256 (+5)            
Deaths: 164 (+2)         

Salem:
Infections: 3,383 (+40)
Hospitalized: 92 (+1)                
Deaths: 58        

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,984 (+4)  
Hospitalized: 131     
Deaths: 55

