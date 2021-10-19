COVID-19 numbers show 1,612 new infections, 52 more deaths in Virginia daily report

Numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia:
Infections: 909,499 (1,617)
Hospitalized: 38,041 (+76)
Deaths: 13,538 (+52)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,385 (+2)
Hospitalized: 45
Deaths: 28
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,640 (+21)
Hospitalized: 251
Deaths: 104
Radford:
Infections: 2,874 (+7)
Hospitalized: 48
Deaths: 31
Carroll County
Infections: 3,842 (+10)
Hospitalized: 274 (+1)
Deaths: 91
Galax:
Infections: 1,495 (+4)
Hospitalized: 115
Deaths: 62 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 2,213 (+2)
Hospitalized: 79
Deaths: 30
Pulaski County
Infections: 4,031 (+12)
Hospitalized: 185
Deaths: 84 (+3)
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,894 (+12)
Hospitalized: 246 (+1)
Deaths: 98
Roanoke:
Infections: 11,891 (+9)
Hospitalized: 312
Deaths: 232 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,610 (+17)
Hospitalized: 256 (+5)
Deaths: 164 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 3,383 (+40)
Hospitalized: 92 (+1)
Deaths: 58
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,984 (+4)
Hospitalized: 131
Deaths: 55