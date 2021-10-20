muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 virus cases rise by 1,822 with 47 new deaths

Small increase of cases is offset by a slight drop in deaths. One death is reported locally

Numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia:
Infections: 911,321 (1,822)
Hospitalized: 38,128 (+87)
Deaths: 13,585 (+47)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,386 (+1)      
Hospitalized: 45            
Deaths: 28    

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,643 (+3)
Hospitalized: 251        
Deaths: 104  

Radford:
Infections: 2,876 (+2)  
Hospitalized: 48      
Deaths: 31       

Carroll County
Infections: 3,859 (+16)  
Hospitalized: 277 (+3)            
Deaths: 91    

Galax:
Infections: 1,498 (+3)  
Hospitalized: 118 (+3)        
Deaths: 62  

Giles County:
Infections: 2,220 (+7) 
Hospitalized: 79                 
Deaths: 30      

Pulaski County
Infections: 4,043 (+12)  
Hospitalized: 187 (+2)                
Deaths: 84          

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,826 (+32)
Hospitalized: 246         
Deaths: 98            

Roanoke:
Infections:  11,919 (+18)
Hospitalized: 313 (+1)                     
Deaths: 232          

Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,666 (+56)  
Hospitalized: 258 (+2)            
Deaths: 161 (+1)         

Salem:
Infections: 3,395 (+12)
Hospitalized: 93 (+1)                
Deaths: 58        

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,990 (+6)  
Hospitalized: 131     
Deaths: 55

