Va. COVID-19 virus cases rise by 1,822 with 47 new deaths

Numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia:
Infections: 911,321 (1,822)
Hospitalized: 38,128 (+87)
Deaths: 13,585 (+47)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,386 (+1)
Hospitalized: 45
Deaths: 28
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,643 (+3)
Hospitalized: 251
Deaths: 104
Radford:
Infections: 2,876 (+2)
Hospitalized: 48
Deaths: 31
Carroll County
Infections: 3,859 (+16)
Hospitalized: 277 (+3)
Deaths: 91
Galax:
Infections: 1,498 (+3)
Hospitalized: 118 (+3)
Deaths: 62
Giles County:
Infections: 2,220 (+7)
Hospitalized: 79
Deaths: 30
Pulaski County
Infections: 4,043 (+12)
Hospitalized: 187 (+2)
Deaths: 84
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,826 (+32)
Hospitalized: 246
Deaths: 98
Roanoke:
Infections: 11,919 (+18)
Hospitalized: 313 (+1)
Deaths: 232
Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,666 (+56)
Hospitalized: 258 (+2)
Deaths: 161 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 3,395 (+12)
Hospitalized: 93 (+1)
Deaths: 58
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,990 (+6)
Hospitalized: 131
Deaths: 55