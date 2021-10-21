Unbeaten Lady Buffaloes face Radford at home Thursday

The Lady Buffaloes Varsity volleyball squad puts its undefeated record to the test at in the Alan Cantrell gym at Floyd County High School Thursday evening against the Radford High Bobcats.
The ladies are 17-0 overall and 6-0 in district play with the game set to start at 7:00 p.m. after the JV team, which has a winning record, hits the court at 5:30 p.m.
On Friday, the Buffaloes varsity football squad faces off against the Bobcats on the road in Radford at 7:00 p.m. The Buffs are working to reboot their season after a second loss in a row last week against James River. The team is currently 3-2 overall and 1-2 in district.
The Lady Buffaloes travel to Alleghany Friday night for a match that was postponed from earlier this week.
See you at the games.