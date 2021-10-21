muselogo1-copy

Unbeaten Lady Buffaloes face Radford at home Thursday

On Friday, the football Buffaloes travel to Radford to face the Bobcats on their turf
Madi Ramey (left), Jordan Ingram, Jaycee Chaffin and Kenzee Chaffin of the Lady Buffaloes celebrate a key point in a win over the Carroll County Cavaliers last week.

The Lady Buffaloes Varsity volleyball squad puts its undefeated record to the test at in the Alan Cantrell gym at Floyd County High School Thursday evening against the Radford High Bobcats.

The ladies are 17-0 overall and 6-0 in district play with the game set to start at 7:00 p.m. after the JV team, which has a winning record, hits the court at 5:30 p.m.

On Friday, the Buffaloes varsity football squad faces off against the Bobcats on the road in Radford at 7:00 p.m. The Buffs are working to reboot their season after a second loss in a row last week against James River. The team is currently 3-2 overall and 1-2 in district.

The Lady Buffaloes travel to Alleghany Friday night for a match that was postponed from earlier this week.

See you at the games.

Touchdown pass reception by Matt Slusher of the Buffaloes against James River last week.
DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
