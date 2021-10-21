Virginia COVID-19 daily stats: 1,779 new cases, 39 more deaths

Numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia:
Infections: 913,100 (1,779)
Hospitalized: 38,194 (+66)
Deaths: 13,624 (+39)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,395 (+9)
Hospitalized: 45
Deaths: 29 (+1)
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,663 (+26)
Hospitalized: 251
Deaths: 104
Radford:
Infections: 2,883 (+7)
Hospitalized: 48
Deaths: 31
Carroll County
Infections: 3,871 (+12)
Hospitalized: 277
Deaths: 92 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,501 (+3)
Hospitalized: 118
Deaths: 62
Giles County:
Infections: 2,229 (+9)
Hospitalized: 79
Deaths: 30
Pulaski County
Infections: 4,062 (+19)
Hospitalized: 187 (+2)
Deaths: 85 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,957 (+131)
Hospitalized: 246
Deaths: 99 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 11,953 (+33)
Hospitalized: 313
Deaths: 233 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,691 (+25)
Hospitalized: 258 (+2)
Deaths: 165 (+4)
Salem:
Infections: 3,414 (+19)
Hospitalized: 93
Deaths: 58
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,998 (+8)
Hospitalized: 131
Deaths: 55