Virginia COVID-19 daily stats: 1,779 new cases, 39 more deaths

Several new area deaths, including 4 in Roanoke County and 1 each in Franklin, Pulaski, Carroll and Floyd counties plus the city of Roanoke

Numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia:
Infections: 913,100 (1,779)
Hospitalized: 38,194 (+66)
Deaths: 13,624 (+39)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,395 (+9)      
Hospitalized: 45            
Deaths: 29 (+1)    

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,663 (+26)
Hospitalized: 251        
Deaths: 104  

Radford:
Infections: 2,883 (+7)  
Hospitalized: 48      
Deaths: 31       

Carroll County
Infections: 3,871 (+12)  
Hospitalized: 277            
Deaths: 92 (+1)      

Galax:
Infections: 1,501 (+3)  
Hospitalized: 118        
Deaths: 62  

Giles County:
Infections: 2,229 (+9) 
Hospitalized: 79                 
Deaths: 30      

Pulaski County
Infections: 4,062 (+19)  
Hospitalized: 187 (+2)                
Deaths: 85 (+1)            

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,957 (+131)
Hospitalized: 246         
Deaths: 99 (+1)            

Roanoke:
Infections:  11,953 (+33)
Hospitalized: 313                     
Deaths: 233 (+1)            

Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,691 (+25)  
Hospitalized: 258 (+2)            
Deaths: 165 (+4)         

Salem:
Infections: 3,414 (+19)
Hospitalized: 93                
Deaths: 58        

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,998 (+8)  
Hospitalized: 131     
Deaths: 55

