A ‘killer’ night of volleyball wins by the Lady Buffaloes

Joycee Chaffin receives game ball for her 1,000 career kills from her coach and mother, Carrie Chaffin.
Jaycee Chaffin delivers another kill against Radford.

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes Varsity and JV volleyball teams swept the Radford Bobcats Thursday night, with the unbeaten varsity winning their 18th straight game of the season 3-0 and the JV taking a 2-0 win.

On the Varsity, Jaycee Chaffin was honored for scoring the 1,000th kill of her career. The ladies won 25-14, 25-15 and 25-13.

Jaycee scored 14 kills and 11 digs, while Olivia Hylton had 11 kills and 2 blocks. Kenzee Chaffin delivered 21 assists and 7 kills, and Jasmine Locke scored 8 kills.

More photos and story details in next week’s Floyd Press.

Katrina Witt handling a serve from Radford.
A strong serve from Jordan Ingram
Jasmine Locke delivers one of her kills.
Carleigh Craig of the JV Lady Buffs delivers a point.
JV Lady Buffalo Mia Spangler delivers a point
