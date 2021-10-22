Va. COVID-19 daily stats: 1,655 new cases, 44 more deaths

Numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia:
Infections: 914,755 (1,655)
Hospitalized: 38,269 (+75)
Deaths: 13,668 (+44)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,404 (+9)
Hospitalized: 45
Deaths: 29
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,683 (+20)
Hospitalized: 254 (+13)
Deaths: 105 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 2,885 (+2)
Hospitalized: 48
Deaths: 31
Carroll County
Infections: 3,884 (+13)
Hospitalized: 281 (+4)
Deaths: 92
Galax:
Infections: 1,500
Hospitalized: 119 (+1)
Deaths: 62
Giles County:
Infections: 2,240 (+11)
Hospitalized: 83 (+4)
Deaths: 30
Pulaski County
Infections: 4,074 (+12)
Hospitalized: 193 (+6)
Deaths: 85
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,971 (+14)
Hospitalized: 246
Deaths: 100 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 11,992 (+39)
Hospitalized: 313
Deaths: 234 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,709 (+18)
Hospitalized: 261 (+3)
Deaths: 166 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 3,426 (+12)
Hospitalized: 93
Deaths: 58
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,000 (+2)
Hospitalized: 131
Deaths: 55