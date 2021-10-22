muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 daily stats: 1,655 new cases, 44 more deaths

Friday's report shows 75 new hospitalizations with new deaths in Franklin and Roanoke counties, plus the city of Roanoke.

Numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia:
Infections: 914,755 (1,655)
Hospitalized: 38,269 (+75)
Deaths: 13,668 (+44)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,404 (+9)      
Hospitalized: 45            
Deaths: 29  

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,683 (+20)
Hospitalized: 254 (+13)        
Deaths: 105 (+1)  

Radford:
Infections: 2,885 (+2)  
Hospitalized: 48      
Deaths: 31       

Carroll County
Infections: 3,884 (+13)  
Hospitalized: 281 (+4)            
Deaths: 92      

Galax:
Infections: 1,500   
Hospitalized: 119 (+1)        
Deaths: 62  

Giles County:
Infections: 2,240 (+11) 
Hospitalized: 83 (+4)                 
Deaths: 30      

Pulaski County
Infections: 4,074 (+12)  
Hospitalized: 193 (+6)                
Deaths: 85            

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,971 (+14)
Hospitalized: 246         
Deaths: 100 (+1)            

Roanoke:
Infections:  11,992 (+39)
Hospitalized: 313                     
Deaths: 234 (+1)            

Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,709 (+18)  
Hospitalized: 261 (+3)            
Deaths: 166 (+1)         

Salem:
Infections: 3,426 (+12)
Hospitalized: 93                
Deaths: 58        

Patrick County:
Infections: 2,000 (+2)  
Hospitalized: 131     
Deaths: 55

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
