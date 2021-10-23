muselogo1-copy

With 3-0 sweep of Alleghany, Lady Buffaloes are 19-0

With two games left in the regular season, the ladies are rated number one as they head into post-season play
Kenzee Chaffin serves

In two straight nights of volleyball action, the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes extended their record to 19-0 with a 3-set sweep of Alleghany on the road Friday evening after taking down the Radford Bobcats in another 3-0 sweep before home fans Thursday.

The ladies, who have secured the number 1 ranking heading into the playoff, travels to Glenvar on Tuesday of next week and close out their regular season at home Thursday against Carroll County, which will also be Senior Night.

In Football, the varsity Buffaloes play Alleghany Friday night (which will be Senior Night) and will close out its season hosting Carroll County on Friday, Nov. 5th.

Jaycee Chaffin handles a serve from the Radford Bobcats
Jordan Ingram serves

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter