With 3-0 sweep of Alleghany, Lady Buffaloes are 19-0

In two straight nights of volleyball action, the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes extended their record to 19-0 with a 3-set sweep of Alleghany on the road Friday evening after taking down the Radford Bobcats in another 3-0 sweep before home fans Thursday.

The ladies, who have secured the number 1 ranking heading into the playoff, travels to Glenvar on Tuesday of next week and close out their regular season at home Thursday against Carroll County, which will also be Senior Night.

In Football, the varsity Buffaloes play Alleghany Friday night (which will be Senior Night) and will close out its season hosting Carroll County on Friday, Nov. 5th.

Jaycee Chaffin handles a serve from the Radford Bobcats

Jordan Ingram serves

