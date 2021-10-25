muselogo1-copy

Va. weekend COVID-19 cases rise by 3,945 with 77 new deaths

The 77 new deaths include 3 in Pulaski, two in Montgomery, and 1 each in Franklin, Roanoke and Roanoke County.

The new numbers represent the daily reports from 5 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Virginia:
Infections: 918,700 (3,945)
Hospitalized: 38,397 (+128)
Deaths: 13,745 (+77)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,420 (+16)      
Hospitalized: 46  (+1)          
Deaths: 29  

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,713 (+30)
Hospitalized: 254        
Deaths: 107 (+2)  

Radford:
Infections: 2,897 (+12)  
Hospitalized: 48      
Deaths: 32 (+1)       

Carroll County
Infections: 3,909 (+25)  
Hospitalized: 282 (+1)            
Deaths: 92      

Galax:
Infections: 1,506 (+6)    
Hospitalized: 120 (+1)        
Deaths: 62  

Giles County:
Infections: 2,253 (+13) 
Hospitalized: 83                 
Deaths: 30      

Pulaski County
Infections: 4,112 (+36)  
Hospitalized: 194 (+1)                
Deaths: 8 (+3)            

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,985 (+25)
Hospitalized: 246         
Deaths: 100 (+1)            

Roanoke:
Infections:  12,407 (+56)
Hospitalized: 312 (+2)                     
Deaths: 235 (+1)            

Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,779 (+70)  
Hospitalized: 261            
Deaths: 167 (+1)         

Salem:
Infections: 3,426 (+12)
Hospitalized: 93                
Deaths: 58        

Patrick County:
Infections: 2,018 (+18)  
Hospitalized: 131     
Deaths: 55

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
