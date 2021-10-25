Va. weekend COVID-19 cases rise by 3,945 with 77 new deaths

The new numbers represent the daily reports from 5 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Virginia:
Infections: 918,700 (3,945)
Hospitalized: 38,397 (+128)
Deaths: 13,745 (+77)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,420 (+16)
Hospitalized: 46 (+1)
Deaths: 29
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,713 (+30)
Hospitalized: 254
Deaths: 107 (+2)
Radford:
Infections: 2,897 (+12)
Hospitalized: 48
Deaths: 32 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 3,909 (+25)
Hospitalized: 282 (+1)
Deaths: 92
Galax:
Infections: 1,506 (+6)
Hospitalized: 120 (+1)
Deaths: 62
Giles County:
Infections: 2,253 (+13)
Hospitalized: 83
Deaths: 30
Pulaski County
Infections: 4,112 (+36)
Hospitalized: 194 (+1)
Deaths: 8 (+3)
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,985 (+25)
Hospitalized: 246
Deaths: 100 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 12,407 (+56)
Hospitalized: 312 (+2)
Deaths: 235 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,779 (+70)
Hospitalized: 261
Deaths: 167 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 3,426 (+12)
Hospitalized: 93
Deaths: 58
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,018 (+18)
Hospitalized: 131
Deaths: 55