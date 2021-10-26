Regular sports seasons coming to an end this week and next

Senior nights this week for the varsity Ladies Buffaloes volleyball and Buffaloes football squads with the ladies honored on Thursday at in the Alan Cantrell match against Carroll County and the footballers Friday against Alleghany on Coach Beale Field.
Honoring the seniors reminds us that the regular season is coming to an end for fall sports. The football Buffaloes have a season under at home next week against Caroll County. Their performance this week and next will determine that role they might have in the post-season. Current forecasts show an 85% chance of rain for Friday’s game.
Volleyball playoffs begin soon with the unbeaten Lady Buffaloes going into regionals ranked number one. They have a road match against Glenvar Tuesday night and the senior game on Thursday to keep their regular season perfect. Cross country teams head into regional tournaments next week.
As the designated high school sports photographer for The Floyd Press, covering the many games is not really work, but a pleasant time. I didn’t expect to return to the paper that was my first real newspaper job while in high school back in the early 1960s when we tried to retire here in 2004 but the 16+ years of photo and reporting assignments for the paper have been a joy.
They have included state championships for the Lady Buffaloes basketball and softball teams, an undefeated season for Coach Winfred Beale’s Buffaloes that led to a championship game against Gretna, multiple state golfing titles and solid playoff runs for the Ladie in volleyball, plus championships by track performers and wrestlers.
The motorcycle accident that damn near took my life in 2012 came on a trip back from Riverheads near Stanton for a football playoff game in 2012 and a get-well card from the Buffaloes was one of the things that helped get through the two months of hospitalization and a year of therapy and rehab.
That accident, and age, have slowed me down but I can still work the sidelines and courts to shoot what I hope are good photos that readers and parents can enjoy.
It’s not a job but a pleasure and the pleasure is something wife Amy and I treasure. Thanks to all of you for making it happen.