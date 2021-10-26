Va. COVID-19 case increases dropping

The numbers come from daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 919,999 (1,299)
Hospitalized: 38,466 (+69)
Deaths: 13,793 (+48)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,425 (+5)
Hospitalized: 46
Deaths: 29
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,727 (+14)
Hospitalized: 254
Deaths: 107
Radford:
Infections: 2,897 (+12)
Hospitalized: 48
Deaths: 32 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 3,913 (+4)
Hospitalized: 283 (+1)
Deaths: 92
Galax:
Infections: 1,510 (+4)
Hospitalized: 120 (+1)
Deaths: 62
Giles County:
Infections: 2,253
Hospitalized: 83
Deaths: 30
Pulaski County
Infections: 4,119 (+7)
Hospitalized: 195 (+1)
Deaths: 88
Franklin County:
Infections: 6,000 (+15)
Hospitalized: 24 (+1)
Deaths: 102 (+2)
Roanoke:
Infections: 12,059
Hospitalized: 315 (+3)
Deaths: 235
Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,801 (+22)
Hospitalized: 261
Deaths: 168 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 3,454 (+22)
Hospitalized: 93
Deaths: 58
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,020 (+2)
Hospitalized: 131
Deaths: 55