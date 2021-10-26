muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 case increases dropping

Deaths remain steady in areas where vaccinations are lower

The numbers come from daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 919,999 (1,299)
Hospitalized: 38,466 (+69)
Deaths: 13,793 (+48)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,425 (+5)      
Hospitalized: 46        
Deaths: 29  

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,727 (+14)
Hospitalized: 254        
Deaths: 107  

Radford:
Infections: 2,897 (+12)  
Hospitalized: 48      
Deaths: 32 (+1)       

Carroll County
Infections: 3,913 (+4)  
Hospitalized: 283 (+1)            
Deaths: 92      

Galax:
Infections: 1,510 (+4)    
Hospitalized: 120 (+1)        
Deaths: 62  

Giles County:
Infections: 2,253  
Hospitalized: 83                 
Deaths: 30      

Pulaski County
Infections: 4,119 (+7)  
Hospitalized: 195 (+1)                
Deaths: 88             

Franklin County:
Infections: 6,000 (+15)
Hospitalized: 24 (+1)             
Deaths: 102 (+2)            

Roanoke:
Infections:  12,059
Hospitalized: 315 (+3)                     
Deaths: 235            

Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,801 (+22)  
Hospitalized: 261            
Deaths: 168 (+1)         

Salem:
Infections: 3,454 (+22)
Hospitalized: 93                
Deaths: 58        

Patrick County:
Infections: 2,020 (+2)  
Hospitalized: 131     
Deaths: 55

