Glenvar ends Lady Buffaloes unbeaten streak

The undefeated season hopes of the Lady Buffaloes volleyball varsity team came to a sudden end at home Tuesday night in a straight-set 3-0 loss to Glenvar. The loss puts the Ladies at 19-1 with a Senior Night clash with Carroll County ending the regular season on Thursday.

The loss, while difficult, does not affect the Lady Buffs current post-season ranking, and they could end the playoffs with a 20-1 ranking.

For the Ladies, Olivia Hylton had 11 kills, Jaycee Chaffin 10 and Kenzee Chaffin 5 and 22 assists. More details in next week’s Floyd Press, along with photos and story of the upcoming Thursday night match.

Katrina Wirt and Kenzee Chaffin in win over Carroll County earlier this season.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

