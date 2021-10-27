Glenvar ends Lady Buffaloes unbeaten streak

The undefeated season hopes of the Lady Buffaloes volleyball varsity team came to a sudden end at home Tuesday night in a straight-set 3-0 loss to Glenvar. The loss puts the Ladies at 19-1 with a Senior Night clash with Carroll County ending the regular season on Thursday.
The loss, while difficult, does not affect the Lady Buffs current post-season ranking, and they could end the playoffs with a 20-1 ranking.
For the Ladies, Olivia Hylton had 11 kills, Jaycee Chaffin 10 and Kenzee Chaffin 5 and 22 assists. More details in next week’s Floyd Press, along with photos and story of the upcoming Thursday night match.