Threats, insults, bullying, and worse at Supervisors’ meeting

The sad, pathetic sideshow that has disrupted school board and town council meetings in our normally quiet corner of Southwestern Virginia brought a bluster-driven “Trump in cowboy boots” delegate candidate and a loud, but fact-challenged wannabe militia activist to the Floyd County Supervisors meeting and attack Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch and threaten anyone who disagrees with their narrow political views.
Floyd County resident Marie March, a restaurant owner running for the delegate seat left open by retreating Nick Rush, strutted to the podium, decked out in her large cowboy hat and boots, and declared “we will not be bullied” by Kuchenbuch or any other supervisor who dares question her or any of her band of bullies who use bluster and threats as their replacement for facts or decorum.
March did not mention her candidacy but said she was appearing as a “concerned citizen” upset over DeVito standing up to the hyperbole handed down by first-term councilman David Whitaker, who — with her support — is running as a write-in candidate to unseat the current popular mayor Will Griffin.
Her actions and bullying tactics are drawing an increased amount of criticism from Floyd County residents on social media. Some say she is “all hat, no cattle.”
Next came activist Jeff Dowd, a honcho in Floyd’s wannabe and illegal militia that Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom says can only be created by the Virginia governor they hate and are “at best, just a gun club.” Dowd attacked DeVito in what he called a “conspiracy” by supporters of Griffin. He called those who support the current mayor “cowards.”
Kuchenbuch was also threatened for not being a goose-stepping, hardcore advocate in misquoting the Second Amendment when it comes to the right to own and bear arms.
“We know what you are,” Dowd told DeVito and the board. “It will be good fodder in our campaign against you in 2023.”
We see more than a little irony in that threat. When Whitaker attacked DeVito in the public comment period of an earlier supervisor meeting, he claimed she had no role in appearing before the town council because she “lives in Little River District and does not live in the town” or the Courthouse District.
Dowd identified himself at the supervisor meeting Tuesday night as a resident of the Locust Grove District but he was attacking the Supervisor of Little River and brags that he will work to defeat her and any other supervisor he doesn’t likee
Hypocrisy is alive in well in the rabid right-wing politics of Floyd County.
The board of supervisors, as a rule, does not respond to the rhetoric of public comment sessions. Some other localities try to stop the spread of misinformation and discord at their meetings. Franklin County, for example, requires any candidate for office to fill out a form before they speak, listing what they plan to discuss and are prohibited to promote their campaigns or ones for or against others, insult or threaten anyone or use abusive language.
Steve Durbin, the board’s attorney, says the First Amendment’s definition of free speech does not always apply to public comment periods at governing board meetings. Maybe Floyd County’s Supervisors should take a look at what Franklin County is doing.
Related
Threats, insults, bullying, and worse at Supervisors’ meeting
The sad, pathetic sideshow that has disrupted school board and town council meetings in our normally quiet corner of Southwestern Virginia brought a bluster-driven “Trump in cowboy boots” delegate candidate and a loud, but fact-challenged wannabe militia activist to the Floyd County Supervisors meeting and attack Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch and threaten anyone who disagrees with their narrow political views.
Floyd County resident Marie March, a restaurant owner running for the delegate seat left open by retreating Nick Rush, strutted to the podium, decked out in her large cowboy hat and boots, and declared “we will not be bullied” by Kuchenbuch or any other supervisor who dares question her or any of her band of bullies who use bluster and threats as their replacement for facts or decorum.
March did not mention her candidacy but said she was appearing as a “concerned citizen” upset over DeVito standing up to the hyperbole handed down by first-term councilman David Whitaker, who — with her support — is running as a write-in candidate to unseat the current popular mayor Will Griffin.
Her actions and bullying tactics are drawing an increased amount of criticism from Floyd County residents on social media. Some say she is “all hat, no cattle.”
Next came activist Jeff Dowd, a honcho in Floyd’s wannabe and illegal militia that Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom says can only be created by the Virginia governor they hate and are “at best, just a gun club.” Dowd attacked DeVito in what he called a “conspiracy” by supporters of Griffin. He called those who support the current mayor “cowards.”
Kuchenbuch was also threatened for not being a goose-stepping, hardcore advocate in misquoting the Second Amendment when it comes to the right to own and bear arms.
“We know what you are,” Dowd told DeVito and the board. “It will be good fodder in our campaign against you in 2023.”
We see more than a little irony in that threat. When Whitaker attacked DeVito in the public comment period of an earlier supervisor meeting, he claimed she had no role in appearing before the town council because she “lives in Little River District and does not live in the town” or the Courthouse District.
Dowd identified himself at the supervisor meeting Tuesday night as a resident of the Locust Grove District but he was attacking the Supervisor of Little River and brags that he will work to defeat her and any other supervisor he doesn’t likee
Hypocrisy is alive in well in the rabid right-wing politics of Floyd County.
The board of supervisors, as a rule, does not respond to the rhetoric of public comment sessions. Some other localities try to stop the spread of misinformation and discord at their meetings. Franklin County, for example, requires any candidate for office to fill out a form before they speak, listing what they plan to discuss and are prohibited to promote their campaigns or ones for or against others, insult or threaten anyone or use abusive language.
Steve Durbin, the board’s attorney, says the First Amendment’s definition of free speech does not always apply to public comment periods at governing board meetings. Maybe Floyd County’s Supervisors should take a look at what Franklin County is doing.
Share this:
Related
DOUG THOMPSON