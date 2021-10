With a dominating 3-0 sweep of the Carroll County Cavaliers in straight sets, Thursday night in the Alan Cantrell gym, the Floyd County High Lady Buffaloes varsity volleyball squad celebrated Senior Night and closed out the regular season with a 20-1 record and start playoffs Tuesday at home.

More details and photos in next week’s Floyd Press.

Celebrating a point.

Senior Olivia Hylton serves with images of other seniors as a backdrop.

Peyton Faulkner and Jordan Ingram block a return from Carroll County..

Katrina Witt sets up a return.

Jaycee Chaffin sends another point over the net.

Madi Ramsey sets up a point.

