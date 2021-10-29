Friday football game postponed until Monday

Because of wet conditions and other weather-related problems, Friday night’s Floyd County High School’s varsity football Buffaloes game against Alleghany matchup is postponed until Monday, Nov. 1. at 6:00 p.m. (an hour earlier than usually scheduled).
Originally, we were told the Senior Night originally scheduled for Friday would also be moved to Monday, but it is now postponed until the season-ender against Carroll County next Friday.
Heavy rains inundated the area of Floyd County overnight on Thursday and into early Friday morning.
Moving the game adds another match to what is becoming a busy sports week for the school, with post-season volleyball set for Tuesday and Thursday, the Cross Country boys and girls Region Tournament at Green Hill Park on Wednesday, and the varsity football regular season-ender, and new Senior Night, against Carroll County next Friday at 7 p.m.
Let the games continue.