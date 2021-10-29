muselogo1-copy

Friday football game postponed until Monday

It rained a lot last night and the field is soaked

Because of wet conditions and other weather-related problems, Friday night’s Floyd County High School’s varsity football Buffaloes game against Alleghany matchup is postponed until Monday, Nov. 1. at 6:00 p.m. (an hour earlier than usually scheduled).

Originally, we were told the Senior Night originally scheduled for Friday would also be moved to Monday, but it is now postponed until the season-ender against Carroll County next Friday.

Heavy rains inundated the area of Floyd County overnight on Thursday and into early Friday morning.

Moving the game adds another match to what is becoming a busy sports week for the school, with post-season volleyball set for Tuesday and Thursday, the Cross Country boys and girls Region Tournament at Green Hill Park on Wednesday, and the varsity football regular season-ender, and new Senior Night, against Carroll County next Friday at 7 p.m.

Let the games continue.

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter