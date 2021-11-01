Va. COVID-19 cases increase by 3,228 over weekend, with 77 new deaths

(Weekend numbers include daily reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday. The Virginia Department does not include Friday and Saturday increases in its summary report and lists only 834 new cases from Sunday. We feel that is misleading.)

Virginia:

Infections: 927,999 (3,228)

Hospitalized: 38,852 (+135)

Deaths: 13,984 (+77)

Floyd County:

Infections: 1,448 (+12)

Hospitalized: 46

Deaths: 29

Montgomery County:

Infections: 11,781 (+44)

Hospitalized: 255 (+1)

Deaths: 110 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 2,930 (+13)

Hospitalized: 48

Deaths: 33 (+1)

Carroll County

Infections: 3,976 (+30)

Hospitalized: 292 (+8)

Deaths: 95 (+2)

Galax:

Infections: 1,532 (+9)

Hospitalized: 122 (+2)

Deaths: 62

Giles County:

Infections: 2,289 (+6)

Hospitalized: 86 (+1)

Deaths: 31

Pulaski County

Infections: 4,177 (+22)

Hospitalized: 196 (+1)

Deaths: 88

Franklin County:

Infections: 6,057 (+19)

Hospitalized: 251 (+4)

Deaths: 106 (+2)

Roanoke:

Infections: 12,144 (+6)

Hospitalized: 315

Deaths: 237 (+2)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 11,994 (+106)

Hospitalized: 264 (+1)

Deaths: 177 (+4)

Salem:

Infections: 3,497 (+29)

Hospitalized: 95

Deaths: 61

Patrick County:

Infections: 2,062 (+18)

Hospitalized: 133 (+1)

Deaths: 55

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

