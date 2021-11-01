muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases increase by 3,228 over weekend, with 77 new deaths

Roanoke County reported 4 new deaths, Roanoke City 2, Carroll County 2, Montgomery County-Radford 2, Franklin County 2

(Weekend numbers include daily reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday. The Virginia Department does not include Friday and Saturday increases in its summary report and lists only 834 new cases from Sunday. We feel that is misleading.)

Virginia:
Infections: 927,999 (3,228)
Hospitalized: 38,852 (+135)
Deaths: 13,984 (+77)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,448 (+12)      
Hospitalized: 46        
Deaths: 29  

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,781 (+44)
Hospitalized: 255 (+1)          
Deaths: 110 (+1)    

Radford:
Infections: 2,930 (+13)  
Hospitalized: 48      
Deaths: 33 (+1)        

Carroll County
Infections: 3,976 (+30)  
Hospitalized: 292  (+8)            
Deaths: 95 (+2)         

Galax:
Infections: 1,532 (+9)    
Hospitalized: 122 (+2)        
Deaths: 62  

Giles County:
Infections: 2,289  (+6)
Hospitalized: 86 (+1)                    
Deaths: 31        

Pulaski County
Infections: 4,177 (+22)  
Hospitalized: 196 (+1)                
Deaths: 88             

Franklin County:
Infections: 6,057 (+19)
Hospitalized: 251 (+4)             
Deaths: 106 (+2)            

Roanoke:
Infections:  12,144 (+6)
Hospitalized: 315                      
Deaths: 237 (+2)            

Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,994 (+106)  
Hospitalized: 264 (+1)              
Deaths: 177 (+4)         

Salem:
Infections: 3,497 (+29)
Hospitalized: 95                  
Deaths: 61           

Patrick County:
Infections: 2,062 (+18)  
Hospitalized: 133 (+1)       
Deaths: 55

