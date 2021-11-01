Va. COVID-19 cases increase by 3,228 over weekend, with 77 new deaths

(Weekend numbers include daily reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday. The Virginia Department does not include Friday and Saturday increases in its summary report and lists only 834 new cases from Sunday. We feel that is misleading.)
Virginia:
Infections: 927,999 (3,228)
Hospitalized: 38,852 (+135)
Deaths: 13,984 (+77)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,448 (+12)
Hospitalized: 46
Deaths: 29
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,781 (+44)
Hospitalized: 255 (+1)
Deaths: 110 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 2,930 (+13)
Hospitalized: 48
Deaths: 33 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 3,976 (+30)
Hospitalized: 292 (+8)
Deaths: 95 (+2)
Galax:
Infections: 1,532 (+9)
Hospitalized: 122 (+2)
Deaths: 62
Giles County:
Infections: 2,289 (+6)
Hospitalized: 86 (+1)
Deaths: 31
Pulaski County
Infections: 4,177 (+22)
Hospitalized: 196 (+1)
Deaths: 88
Franklin County:
Infections: 6,057 (+19)
Hospitalized: 251 (+4)
Deaths: 106 (+2)
Roanoke:
Infections: 12,144 (+6)
Hospitalized: 315
Deaths: 237 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,994 (+106)
Hospitalized: 264 (+1)
Deaths: 177 (+4)
Salem:
Infections: 3,497 (+29)
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 61
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,062 (+18)
Hospitalized: 133 (+1)
Deaths: 55