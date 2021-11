Floyd County High School’s stampeding Lady Buffaloes kicked off their regional playoff efforts with a 3-0 straight-set quarter-final sweep of Nelson County Tuesday and provided a great respite from the vote counting on election day.

The ladies next play in a semi-final match, again at home, on Thursday. More details and photos of both games in next week’s Floyd Press.

Jaycee Chaffin sends one of her kills over the net.

Katrina Wirt sets up a return as Madi Ramey keeps an eye on play.

Liv Hylton sends the ball back over the net for a point.

Coach Carrie Chaffin talks strategy during a timeout.

