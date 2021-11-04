JV Lady Buffaloes lose a tight post-season match against Carroll County

For the first time ever, the Junior Varsity volleyball teams in our district has had a post-season tournament, and the Lady Buffaloes JV squad took on the Carroll County team at the Alan Cantrell gym in Floyd for the first round Thursday night.

The Lady Buffs handled the Cavalier with east in the first set, then lost in the second, bounced back ti win the third, then closed a big gap in the fourth before losing by just a couple of points, performed another comeback in the fifth and final set but went down 3-2 in sets by the end.

More photos and details on the game in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

On the varsity side, the Lady Buffaloes won their quarterfinal game against Nelson County on Tuesday and face the Radford Bobcats in Floyd Thursday evening for the semi-final regional match.

See you there.

Mckinsey Belcher sends a point over the net in the first set.

Reagan Lynch delivers a powerful serve

JV Lady Buff huddle with coach Haylee Chaffin

