The Lady Buffaloes stampede in regional playoffs continued Thursday night at the Alan Cantrell gym at Floyd County High School with a 3-0 straight-set win over the Radford Bobcats to take the region 2C semi-final. The ladies go for the regional title Tuesday of next week in Floyd.

With loud support from hometown fans, the Lady Buffs came from behind early in the third set and hold off a late charge to win the match, 25-22.

Story details and more photos in next week’s Floyd Press.

Jaycee Chaffin (right) sends a point over the net as sister Kenzee and Jordan Ingram stand ready.

Liv Hylton sends another point over the net.

Jordan Ingram sets up a point.

The hometown fans were loud and proud.

Another strong serve by Jaycee Chaffin.

