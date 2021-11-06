Another nail biter win over Carroll County by the football Buffaloes

Floyd County High School’s Buffaloes pulled off another close 15-14 win over Carroll County in its Senior Night regular season closer before a cold collection of fans Friday night at Coach Beale Field.
After trailing the Cavaliers 7-0 at the halftime, the Buffs scored 15 points with a two-point conversion to just another touchdown and extra point by the visitors — a second close call with Carroll this season. Floyd won a nail biter that went into overtime in Hillsvillle earlier this season,
More photos and details in next week’s Floyd Press.