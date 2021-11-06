muselogo1-copy

Another nail biter win over Carroll County by the football Buffaloes

The Buffaloes finished the regular season with two key wins as they head into the playoffs
Laquon Thompson of the Buffaloes piles on the yardage after kickoff.

Floyd County High School’s Buffaloes pulled off another close 15-14 win over Carroll County in its Senior Night regular season closer before a cold collection of fans Friday night at Coach Beale Field.

After trailing the Cavaliers 7-0 at the halftime, the Buffs scored 15 points with a two-point conversion to just another touchdown and extra point by the visitors — a second close call with Carroll this season. Floyd won a nail biter that went into overtime in Hillsvillle earlier this season,

More photos and details in next week’s Floyd Press.

Buffalo quarterback Kaleb Fenton evades the oncoming Cavalier as he looks for a receiver.

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
