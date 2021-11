After a long time dark from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Floyd Radio Show returned Saturday night with a fourish at the Country Store with new hosts Andrew Small and Ashlee Watkins, the Trey Wellington Band, and The Red Herrings.

The show returns for the winter and Spring season on the first Saturday night of each month at the Country Store. Check for more at the show’s website.

The Trey Wellington Band

The Red Herrings

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest