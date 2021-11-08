muselogo1-copy

Weekend brings 3,386 more COVID-19 cases, 93 new deaths to Virginia

Radford, Roanoke, Salem and the counties of Floyd, Pulaski and Patrick reported more deaths

The numbers in this report are based on figures released by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia:
Infections: 936,928 (+3,386)
Hospitalized: 39,201 (+104)
Deaths: 14,190 (+93)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,466 (+7)      
Hospitalized: 48 (+1)         
Deaths: 31 (+1)  

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,900 (+40)
Hospitalized: 256 (+1)          
Deaths: 110    

Radford:
Infections: 2,989 (+44)  
Hospitalized: 48      
Deaths: 35 (+2)        

Carroll County
Infections: 4,066 (+30)  
Hospitalized: 303            
Deaths: 96        

Galax:
Infections: 1,556 (+13)    
Hospitalized: 123        
Deaths: 62  

Giles County:
Infections: 2,313  (+3)
Hospitalized: 88                      
Deaths: 31        

Pulaski County
Infections: 4,225 (+20)  
Hospitalized: 198 (+2)                
Deaths: 90 (+1)               

Franklin County:
Infections: 6,130 (+33)
Hospitalized: 258 (+5)        
Deaths: 107           

Roanoke:
Infections:  12,310 (+53)
Hospitalized: 319 (+2)                        
Deaths: 244 (+3)            

Roanoke County:
Infections: 12,114 (+47)  
Hospitalized: 264              
Deaths: 177         

Salem:
Infections: 3,514 (+7)
Hospitalized: 98 (+1)                    
Deaths: 63 (+2)           

Patrick County:
Infections: 2,120 (+27)  
Hospitalized: 135 (+3)       
Deaths: 56 (+1)

