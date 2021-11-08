Weekend brings 3,386 more COVID-19 cases, 93 new deaths to Virginia

The numbers in this report are based on figures released by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia:
Infections: 936,928 (+3,386)
Hospitalized: 39,201 (+104)
Deaths: 14,190 (+93)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,466 (+7)
Hospitalized: 48 (+1)
Deaths: 31 (+1)
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,900 (+40)
Hospitalized: 256 (+1)
Deaths: 110
Radford:
Infections: 2,989 (+44)
Hospitalized: 48
Deaths: 35 (+2)
Carroll County
Infections: 4,066 (+30)
Hospitalized: 303
Deaths: 96
Galax:
Infections: 1,556 (+13)
Hospitalized: 123
Deaths: 62
Giles County:
Infections: 2,313 (+3)
Hospitalized: 88
Deaths: 31
Pulaski County
Infections: 4,225 (+20)
Hospitalized: 198 (+2)
Deaths: 90 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 6,130 (+33)
Hospitalized: 258 (+5)
Deaths: 107
Roanoke:
Infections: 12,310 (+53)
Hospitalized: 319 (+2)
Deaths: 244 (+3)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 12,114 (+47)
Hospitalized: 264
Deaths: 177
Salem:
Infections: 3,514 (+7)
Hospitalized: 98 (+1)
Deaths: 63 (+2)
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,120 (+27)
Hospitalized: 135 (+3)
Deaths: 56 (+1)