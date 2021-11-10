Lady Buffs lose regional final but remain in championship hunt

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes had the record, the talent, and the momentum to the Virginia High School League Class 2C Regional Championship Tuesday night at the school’s Alan Cantrell gym. Their Number One ranking gave them the home game advantage.

True, the team’s only defeat this year has come at home against Glenvar in the regular season but the Lady Buffs were on the verge of winning the first set with a 24-18 lead with just one more point to start the night on a winning track.

That, however, was the last point as the Highlanders racked up eight unanswered points and took the win 26-24. At that point, the game turned. Even a lopsided victory by the Lady Buffs did not turn the tide as the Glenvar ladies used their height and momentum to take their second and third win in tight sets along with the championship.

Yet, there can be good news. Floyd County is still in the state championship hunt, secured by their 3-0 win in the regional semifinal, and teams from the school have a strong record of winning state championships after losing the regional.

The Lady Buffaloes hit the road to Abington for a Saturday game against Gate City. A win there could put them back on track to a state final. More photos and a full story in an upcoming edition of The Floyd Press.

Lady Buffaloes celebrate a key point in their second set win over the Glenvar Highlanders.

Madi Ramey sets up a return.

Kenzee Chaffn delivers a strong serve.

Jaycee Chaffin delivers a point over the net.

