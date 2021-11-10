muselogo1-copy

In two days, Virginia adds 2,855 new COVID-19 cases with 71 more deaths

We were unable to gather Tuesday's daily report so this report covers two, not one, 24-hour periods

The numbers in this report are based on figures released by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Virginia:
Infections: 939,783 (+2,855)
Hospitalized: 39,315 (+114)
Deaths: 14,261 (+71)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,473 (+7)      
Hospitalized: 49 (+1)         
Deaths: 31

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,921 (+21)
Hospitalized: 256          
Deaths: 110    

Radford:
Infections: 2,971 (+2)  
Hospitalized: 48      
Deaths: 35        

Carroll County
Infections: 4,091 (+25)  
Hospitalized: 306 (+3)              
Deaths: 100 (+4)          

Galax:
Infections: 1,566 (+10)    
Hospitalized: 124 (+1)          
Deaths: 63 (+1)    

Giles County:
Infections: 2,326  (+13)
Hospitalized: 89 (+1)                        
Deaths: 32 (+1)          

Pulaski County
Infections: 4,238 (+13)  
Hospitalized: 199 (+1)                
Deaths: 90               

Franklin County:
Infections: 6,154 (+24)
Hospitalized: 262 (+4)        
Deaths: 107           

Roanoke:
Infections:  12,368 (+58)
Hospitalized: 322 (+3)                        
Deaths: 248 (+4)            

Roanoke County:
Infections: 12,144 (+30)  
Hospitalized: 268 (+4)                
Deaths: 177 (+1)           

Salem:
Infections: 3,514 (+48)
Hospitalized: 99 (+1)                    
Deaths: 63           

Patrick County:
Infections: 2,143 (+23)  
Hospitalized: 135       
Deaths: 56

