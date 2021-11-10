In two days, Virginia adds 2,855 new COVID-19 cases with 71 more deaths

The numbers in this report are based on figures released by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Virginia:
Infections: 939,783 (+2,855)
Hospitalized: 39,315 (+114)
Deaths: 14,261 (+71)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,473 (+7)
Hospitalized: 49 (+1)
Deaths: 31
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,921 (+21)
Hospitalized: 256
Deaths: 110
Radford:
Infections: 2,971 (+2)
Hospitalized: 48
Deaths: 35
Carroll County
Infections: 4,091 (+25)
Hospitalized: 306 (+3)
Deaths: 100 (+4)
Galax:
Infections: 1,566 (+10)
Hospitalized: 124 (+1)
Deaths: 63 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 2,326 (+13)
Hospitalized: 89 (+1)
Deaths: 32 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 4,238 (+13)
Hospitalized: 199 (+1)
Deaths: 90
Franklin County:
Infections: 6,154 (+24)
Hospitalized: 262 (+4)
Deaths: 107
Roanoke:
Infections: 12,368 (+58)
Hospitalized: 322 (+3)
Deaths: 248 (+4)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 12,144 (+30)
Hospitalized: 268 (+4)
Deaths: 177 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 3,514 (+48)
Hospitalized: 99 (+1)
Deaths: 63
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,143 (+23)
Hospitalized: 135
Deaths: 56