muselogo1-copy

Virginia reports 2,588 new COVID-19 cases with 33 more deaths

Galax had one death and Roanoke County had two

Because of a medical procedure, I was delayed in updating this report. It represents figures presented by the Virginia Department of Health. My apologies.

Virginia:
Infections: 41,371 (+1,588)
Hospitalized: 39,360 (+50)
Deaths: 14,294 (+33)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,475 (+2)      
Hospitalized: 49 (+1)         
Deaths: 31

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,937 (+16)
Hospitalized: 256          
Deaths: 110    

Radford:
Infections: 2,974 (+3)  
Hospitalized: 48      
Deaths: 35        

Carroll County
Infections: 4,108 (+17)  
Hospitalized: 310 (+4)              
Deaths: 100          

Galax:
Infections: 1,574 (+8)    
Hospitalized: 126 (+2)          
Deaths: 64 (+1)    

Giles County:
Infections: 2,330  (+4)
Hospitalized: 89                        
Deaths: 32          

Pulaski County
Infections: 4,244 (+6)  
Hospitalized: 199                
Deaths: 90               

Franklin County:
Infections: 6,170 (+16)
Hospitalized: 262        
Deaths: 107           

Roanoke:
Infections:  12,394 (+29)
Hospitalized: 322                        
Deaths: 248            

Roanoke County:
Infections: 12,171 (+27)  
Hospitalized: 268                
Deaths: 179 (+2)           

Salem:
Infections: 3,580 (+66)
Hospitalized: 99                    
Deaths: 63           

Patrick County:
Infections: 2,151 (+8)  
Hospitalized: 135       
Deaths: 56

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse