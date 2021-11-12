Virginia reports 2,588 new COVID-19 cases with 33 more deaths

Because of a medical procedure, I was delayed in updating this report. It represents figures presented by the Virginia Department of Health. My apologies.
Virginia:
Infections: 41,371 (+1,588)
Hospitalized: 39,360 (+50)
Deaths: 14,294 (+33)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,475 (+2)
Hospitalized: 49 (+1)
Deaths: 31
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,937 (+16)
Hospitalized: 256
Deaths: 110
Radford:
Infections: 2,974 (+3)
Hospitalized: 48
Deaths: 35
Carroll County
Infections: 4,108 (+17)
Hospitalized: 310 (+4)
Deaths: 100
Galax:
Infections: 1,574 (+8)
Hospitalized: 126 (+2)
Deaths: 64 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 2,330 (+4)
Hospitalized: 89
Deaths: 32
Pulaski County
Infections: 4,244 (+6)
Hospitalized: 199
Deaths: 90
Franklin County:
Infections: 6,170 (+16)
Hospitalized: 262
Deaths: 107
Roanoke:
Infections: 12,394 (+29)
Hospitalized: 322
Deaths: 248
Roanoke County:
Infections: 12,171 (+27)
Hospitalized: 268
Deaths: 179 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 3,580 (+66)
Hospitalized: 99
Deaths: 63
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,151 (+8)
Hospitalized: 135
Deaths: 56