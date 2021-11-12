Weekend tournament action for Floyd County High School teams

Two district wins in the final week of the regular season helped secure Floyd County High School’s Buffaloes a Region 3 tournament berth against Radford High’s Bobcats Friday night on what should be a cool, dry night at the ‘Cats home field.
The Buffs go into the playoffs with a 6-4 record, with a loss against the Cats in the regular season. Radford is a perennial, tough rival.
Game time is 7 p.m. See you there.
In volleyball, the Lady Buffalos enter the state tournament quarterfinals Saturday evening against Gate City in Abingdon. The State Final is set for Nov. 20 at the Salem Civic Center.
I will not be in Abingdon Saturday, but coach Carrie Chaffin will provide details for a story in next week’s Floyd Press. If they make it to the state final next weekend, I will see you there.