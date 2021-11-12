Va. adds 1,666 new COVID-10 cases, a slight rise, and 27 deaths, a slight drop

Data is based on figures presented by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 942,837 (+1,666)
Hospitalized: 39,407 (+47)
Deaths: 14,221 (+27)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,477 (+2)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 31
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,952 (+15)
Hospitalized: 257 (+1)
Deaths: 110
Radford:
Infections: 2,982 (+8)
Hospitalized: 48
Deaths: 35
Carroll County
Infections: 4,115 (+7)
Hospitalized: 310
Deaths: 101 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,583 (+9)
Hospitalized: 126
Deaths: 64
Giles County:
Infections: 2,334 (+4)
Hospitalized: 89
Deaths: 32
Pulaski County
Infections: 4,444 (+6)
Hospitalized: 199
Deaths: 90
Franklin County:
Infections: 6,182 (+12)
Hospitalized: 262
Deaths: 107
Roanoke:
Infections: 12,414 (+20)
Hospitalized: 322
Deaths: 250 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 12,195 (+24)
Hospitalized: 268
Deaths: 180 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 3,580 (+66)
Hospitalized: 99
Deaths: 63
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,162 (+11)
Hospitalized: 135
Deaths: 56