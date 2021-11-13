Buffaloes’ 47-27 loss to Radford was much closer than it looked

Facing a Radford Bobcats team that won their last meeting 42-0, the Floyd County football Buffaloes scored first in the first round of regional tournament play in the first-quarter play, leading the fearsome felines for a few minutes until a 62-yard pass and extra point tied the game.
The teams remained tied at the end of the first quarter but then Radford took control, help by interceptions, fumbles, and miscues to end the half leading 28-7. The Buffaloes, however, were not laying down and added 20 points in the second half. Radford matched pace by one less, 19 points, and the game ended with a 49-27 win by the Bobcats, not unexpected but still more much closer than some expected.
Much more detail in next week’s Floyd Press.