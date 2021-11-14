Lady Buffaloes take state quarterfinal volleyball win

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes volleyball team regained its winning form Saturday in Abingdon with a 3-2 win over Gate City in the Class 2 state championship quarterfinal and must, once again, face the Glenvar Highlanders at their Roanoke County school gym for the semi-final match on Tuesday.

The winner of that match plays for the state championship at the Salem Civic Center on Saturday. The Highlanders lost to the Lady Buffs in their first game of this year’s season but then became the team to knock the Floyd ladies off the unbeaten list in the second regular-season meeting. Then they took the regional crown last week, so a touch rematch is expected.

Tuesday’s game at Glenvar starts at 7 p.m.

Jaycee Chaffin sends a point against Glenvar over the net earlier this season. The Lades won 3-2 in that game.

Olivia Hylton (left), Kenzee Chaffin, Jordon Ingram, Jaycee Chaffin, and Madi Ramey celebrate a key point on the way to a win.

Jordan Ingram and Peyton Faulkner block a return by Glenvar.

Another successful point by Jaycee Chaffin

