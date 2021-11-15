muselogo1-copy

Weekend COVID-19 cases rise by 3,334 with 71 new deaths

Area deaths include two in Roanoke, two in Patrick County and one in Salem

Data is presented by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Thursday of last week to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Virginia:
Infections: 946,061 (+3,224)
Hospitalized: 39,489 (+82)
Deaths: 14,392 (+71)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,486 (+9)      
Hospitalized: 49          
Deaths: 31

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,972 (+20)
Hospitalized: 257          
Deaths: 110    

Radford:
Infections: 2,990 (+8)  
Hospitalized: 48      
Deaths: 35        

Carroll County
Infections: 4,148 (+23)  
Hospitalized: 310              
Deaths: 101           

Galax:
Infections: 1,578     
Hospitalized: 126          
Deaths: 64    

Giles County:
Infections: 2,341  (+7)
Hospitalized: 89                        
Deaths: 32          

Pulaski County
Infections: 4,268  
Hospitalized: 203                
Deaths: 90               

Franklin County:
Infections: 6,182 (+12)
Hospitalized: 262        
Deaths: 107           

Roanoke:
Infections:  12,414 (+20)
Hospitalized: 322                        
Deaths: 250 (+2)           

Roanoke County:
Infections: 12,245 (+50)  
Hospitalized: 267                
Deaths: 180

Salem:
Infections: 3,590 (+10)
Hospitalized: 101  (+2)                   
Deaths: 64  (+1)            

Patrick County:
Infections: 2,185 (+23)  
Hospitalized: 135       
Deaths: 58  (+2) 

