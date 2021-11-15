Weekend COVID-19 cases rise by 3,334 with 71 new deaths

Data is presented by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Thursday of last week to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Virginia:
Infections: 946,061 (+3,224)
Hospitalized: 39,489 (+82)
Deaths: 14,392 (+71)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,486 (+9)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 31
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,972 (+20)
Hospitalized: 257
Deaths: 110
Radford:
Infections: 2,990 (+8)
Hospitalized: 48
Deaths: 35
Carroll County
Infections: 4,148 (+23)
Hospitalized: 310
Deaths: 101
Galax:
Infections: 1,578
Hospitalized: 126
Deaths: 64
Giles County:
Infections: 2,341 (+7)
Hospitalized: 89
Deaths: 32
Pulaski County
Infections: 4,268
Hospitalized: 203
Deaths: 90
Franklin County:
Infections: 6,182 (+12)
Hospitalized: 262
Deaths: 107
Roanoke:
Infections: 12,414 (+20)
Hospitalized: 322
Deaths: 250 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 12,245 (+50)
Hospitalized: 267
Deaths: 180
Salem:
Infections: 3,590 (+10)
Hospitalized: 101 (+2)
Deaths: 64 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,185 (+23)
Hospitalized: 135
Deaths: 58 (+2)