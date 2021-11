A season with a team record number of wins, the Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes’ stampede towards a state championship stopped at the Class C2 semi-finals Tuesday night at Glenvar High with a 3-1 defeat by the Highlanders, the only squad to beat the Buffs this season.

The ladies beat the Highlanders 3-2 at home during the regular season, but lost the second season game, then the regional final and Tuesday’s state semi-final. More photos and details in Thursday’s Floyd Press.

Olivia Hylton sends a point over the net.

Jordan Ingram and Jaycee Chaffin celebrate a point.

Kenzee Chaffin (left) and Maria Garcia on the floor after attempting to stop a Glenvar point.

Jordan Ingram sends a Glenvar return over the net.

