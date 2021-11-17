muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 cases rise by 2,532 in Virginia with 51 new deaths

Several localities saw double-digit increases and 120 new cases, with deaths in Pulaski and Roanoke

Data from the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 949,803 (+2,532)
Hospitalized: 39,587 (+71)
Deaths: 14,443 (+51)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,494 (+6)      
Hospitalized: 49          
Deaths: 31

Montgomery County:
Infections: 12,004 (+23)
Hospitalized: 257          
Deaths: 110    

Radford:
Infections: 2,998 (+5)  
Hospitalized: 48      
Deaths: 35        

Carroll County
Infections: 4,173 (+15)  
Hospitalized: 310              
Deaths: 101           

Galax:
Infections: 1,580     
Hospitalized: 127        
Deaths: 64    

Giles County:
Infections: 2,350  (+3)
Hospitalized: 91 (+1)                       
Deaths: 32          

Pulaski County
Infections: 4,288 (+14)  
Hospitalized: 203                
Deaths: 92 (+2)               

Franklin County:
Infections: 6,241 (+18)
Hospitalized: 264 (+1)        
Deaths: 108           

Roanoke:
Infections:  12,535 (+120)
Hospitalized: 324 (+2)                        
Deaths: 250            

Roanoke County:
Infections: 12,302 (+36)  
Hospitalized: 268 (+1)                
Deaths: 182  (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 3,611 (+14)
Hospitalized: 101                    
Deaths: 64             

Patrick County:
Infections: 2,204 (+11)  
Hospitalized: 136 (+1)       
Deaths: 58  

