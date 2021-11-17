COVID-19 cases rise by 2,532 in Virginia with 51 new deaths

Data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 949,803 (+2,532)
Hospitalized: 39,587 (+71)
Deaths: 14,443 (+51)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,494 (+6)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 31
Montgomery County:
Infections: 12,004 (+23)
Hospitalized: 257
Deaths: 110
Radford:
Infections: 2,998 (+5)
Hospitalized: 48
Deaths: 35
Carroll County
Infections: 4,173 (+15)
Hospitalized: 310
Deaths: 101
Galax:
Infections: 1,580
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 64
Giles County:
Infections: 2,350 (+3)
Hospitalized: 91 (+1)
Deaths: 32
Pulaski County
Infections: 4,288 (+14)
Hospitalized: 203
Deaths: 92 (+2)
Franklin County:
Infections: 6,241 (+18)
Hospitalized: 264 (+1)
Deaths: 108
Roanoke:
Infections: 12,535 (+120)
Hospitalized: 324 (+2)
Deaths: 250
Roanoke County:
Infections: 12,302 (+36)
Hospitalized: 268 (+1)
Deaths: 182 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 3,611 (+14)
Hospitalized: 101
Deaths: 64
Patrick County:
Infections: 2,204 (+11)
Hospitalized: 136 (+1)
Deaths: 58