Athletes celebrate points, home runs, touchdowns and victories in many ways, but few do so with the abandon of the high school volleyball players of the Lady Buffaloes of Floyd County High Schools.

Over this winning season, I watched and photographed, with delight, the celebrations of points made by the team. They are worth sharing.

Absolute delight when the point is made.

Yes, we made the point!

Another point, another celebration, another win!

And, yes, the fans celebrate too.

