Back at the Friday Night Jamboree

It’s been more than a year since I have taken one of my videocams into The Friday Night Jamboree on its traditional dance floor at The Floyd Country Store. The pandemic played a large role in such a delay, along with a sports season and other assignments but we’re between sports now (basketball begins next week) and a free Friday night presented action on a cold November evening.
These images are actually screengrabs of the video shot Friday at a Jamboree with The Comptons on stage for the Gospel Hour and Gap Civil handling the two sets of Old Time Music.
With luck (which always plays a role in just about everything I do), I can finish up a video excerpt and post it for this Sunday’s Muse.
Let the music continue.