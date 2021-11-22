The Jamboree is always a moving experience

The video was filmed at The Friday Night Jamboree on Nov. 19, 2021, at The Floyd Country Store with the Gap Civil providing the dance music and The Comptoms handling the Gospel Hour for the weekly show that in an international showcase for the Blue Ridge Mountain town in Southwestern Virginia.

During the pandemic, the Jamboree went dark inside, replaced with a scaled-down offering outside, behind the store, called the “Backyard Jamboree,” but it is back in full form with the crowds, visitors from all over, and a good time for all.

The pandemic also slowed down my video work and this past Friday was the first time in a year that I have had my primary videocam focusing on the action. It won’t be the last. Please enjoy.

