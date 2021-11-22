muselogo1-copy

The Jamboree is always a moving experience

The video was filmed at The Friday Night Jamboree on Nov. 19, 2021, at The Floyd Country Store with the Gap Civil providing the dance music and The Comptoms handling the Gospel Hour for the weekly show that in an international showcase for the Blue Ridge Mountain town in Southwestern Virginia.

During the pandemic, the Jamboree went dark inside, replaced with a scaled-down offering outside, behind the store, called the “Backyard Jamboree,” but it is back in full form with the crowds, visitors from all over, and a good time for all.

The pandemic also slowed down my video work and this past Friday was the first time in a year that I have had my primary videocam focusing on the action. It won’t be the last. Please enjoy.

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
